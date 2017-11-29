Students Take Fundraising To New Heights For Climbing Wall

By Matt Kroschel

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s not unusual to find football, basketball and volleyball teams practicing at high schools but one Colorado town wants something out of the ordinary. Basalt High School wants a rock climbing team.

Students are coming Together 4 Colorado, joining forces with teachers and community members to raise the $40,000+ they need to make the dream of an indoor rock climbing wall a reality.

The efforts are teaching students about grant writing, fundraising and planning. Dozens of students are involved.

“Climbing itself great way for us to be physically active and intense, test them, mentally help them solve problems,” said teacher Tanner Jones.

The high school recently saw improvements to the building, but the gym could use some work. The rock climbing wall would give students who don’t have a chance to experience the sport a front row seat.

Students have already raised about half the money they will need to get the project off the ground, literally. They are hoping to begin construction next summer.

“It was the students who were driving for this to get started getting bids from different rock climbing companies and writing grants really getting the ball rolling,” said Jones.

“A lot of students who don’t necessarily participate in team sports will have a way to get active while still being a part of this community,” said one student.

The high school will host North Face’s Reel Rock 12 film tour as a fundraiser on Friday.

The fundraiser will take at the high school with doors opening at 6 p.m. and screenings at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door.

