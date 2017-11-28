Protesters Gather Outside As Ink! Coffee Shop Reopens

DENVER (CBS4) – Protesters gathered outside the Ink! Coffee shop in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood as it reopened Tuesday morning.

The shop at 28th and Larimer was vandalized at least twice after posting a sign last week that stated, “Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014.”

The sign sparked protests over the holiday weekend and again Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Protestors are still outside Ink! Coffee. The shop reopened this morning. pic.twitter.com/6k9OSv2tfR — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) November 28, 2017

Gentrification is a sensitive issue for many long-time residents struggling to stay in their homes as the cost to rent continues to rise.

RELATED: ‘Gentrification Is Very Real’: Cold Crush Bar Shut Down

A sign posted on the door stated the coffee shop was closed for the holiday weekend and would open Monday but it remained closed until Tuesday morning.

Protesters outside the shop on Tuesday morning said they’d seen five customers go inside – and one had a police escort.

Protestors said they plan to be out here every morning until Ink! closes pic.twitter.com/09FvebDfA2 — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) November 28, 2017

Last Wednesday, the coffee shop issued a public apology on Twitter. It did not go over well with many people.

It’s not that simple. Y’all need to be shut down. Gentrification isn’t and never has been a joke. It literally displaces people, changes their lives often in the worst ways. Destroys communities and cultures that accompany them. I could go on… pic.twitter.com/fdhcY3z0jD — M✿ (@poeticgf) November 23, 2017

The founder of ink! Coffee issued the following statement: