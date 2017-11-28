Police Search For Wanted Sex Offender

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Loveland are searching for a sex offender who failed to register.
Investigators say John Proa failed to register as mandated by Colorado law. A felony warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Proa, 48, last registered as “transient” and his whereabouts are unknown. He has been classified as a sexually violent predator according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Proa is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-5, 174 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Additional Information from the Loveland Police Department:
Anyone with information regarding Mr. Proa is asked to call Investigative Technician Steve Watts at (970) 962-2251 or the Loveland Police Department at (970) 667-2151.