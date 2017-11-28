Driver Puts Clark Griswold To Shame With Giant Christmas Tree On Car

SUDBURY, Mass. (CBS4) — Police in a Massachusetts town are showing residents how not to transport their Christmas trees.

The Sudbury Police Department posted a picture Friday of a vehicle with a large tree on top of it. Almost the entire car appears to be hidden.

christmas tree Driver Puts Clark Griswold To Shame With Giant Christmas Tree On Car

(credit: Sudbury Police Department)

Police say an officer stopped the vehicle on Route 20 in the town, located about 25 miles west of Boston.

“Sudbury PD would like to remind you to transport your Holiday trees responsibly,” the police department stated on Facebook.

It’s unclear if the driver was cited. The department did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on Monday.

Many who saw the photo couldn’t help being reminded of Chevy Chase’s mission to bring home “the perfect tree” in the holiday movie “Christmas Vacation.”

It’s not clear where the driver in Massachusetts was headed or whether the tree actually fit inside its new home.

