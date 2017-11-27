Driver Cited After Slamming Into Woman’s Backyard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An out-of-control car narrowly missed hitting a woman who was inside her home in Colorado Springs.
Paula Martinez says she thought she heard a crash, and then she went outside to see what happened.
“So, I come out, and no, my fence was run down, the debris was still flying in my face and I go to look around the corner… sure enough, there’s a car sitting in my backyard. If he would have been just four feet over, he would have creamed me.”
The blue Mercedes SUV was wedged up against a tree on her property.
The driver also knocked out the power. Crews spent much of the morning cleaning up.
Police cited him for reckless driving. They say alcohol was not a factor.