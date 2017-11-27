Woman And Dog Hurt In Rollover Crash On I-76

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A rollover crash on westbound Interstate 76 sent a woman to the hospital and a dog to the vet early Monday morning.

The car rolled a little before 4 a.m. at the over pass of East 104th Avenue.

The man who was driving had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The woman riding in the car had to be cut out of the wreckage, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

She suffered serious injuries and was transported to Denver Health.

The dog was taken to an animal hospital to be treated for its injuries.

The driver told police he swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle that was stopping or slowing in front of him on the highway.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected.

Traffic was impacted during part of the Monday morning commute while officers completed the on-scene investigation.