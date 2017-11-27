COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos guard Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Nugget Forward Paul Millsap Undergoes Surgery On Left Wrist

Filed Under: Denver Nuggets, Michael Malone, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap will be sidelined for several months after undergoing surgery on his left wrist.

The procedure for a ligament injury was performed by Dr. Frank Scott on Sunday, the team announced. There is no precise timetable for his return, but will be “dependent upon consistent assessment throughout the rehab process,” the Nuggets said. Millsap was hurt in the first half of the Nuggets’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 19.

The 32-year-old Millsap is averaging 15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his first season with the Nuggets. He signed a three-year, $90 million free agent deal over the summer.

Denver is off to an 11-8 start this season.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch