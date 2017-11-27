Student Arrested After ‘Columbine-Style’ Threats Close High School

TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – One student is in custody and at least five other students are being questioned after investigators discovered a “Columbine-Style” threat being discussed on the social media app Snapchat.

On Sunday afternoon, a student notified Telluride High School staff about the possible threat to shoot students at the school on Monday. The staff immediately contacted investigators, according to a statement released by the Telluride Marshal’s Department.

On Sunday evening, investigators learned of an additional threat made via a Snapchat message that indicated explosives were being placed around the school to be detonated on Monday.

“At approximately 5 o’clock, one student was taken into protective custody. A rifle and a handgun found in their Telluride home were collected by investigating officers,” investigators stated.

School Superintendent Mike Gass decided to close school Monday to allow for a more thorough investigation, the Marshal’s Department stated.

“[Telluride Fire Protection District], HAZMAT, law enforcement and school officials are in the process of sweeping the school to check for explosives and any evidence or unusual activity,” officials stated Monday.

Video surveillance at the campus is also being reviewed.

“We take these threats seriously and our investigation will be efficient and thorough,” Chief Marshal James Kolar said.

The Grand Junction Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will assist the Telluride Marshal’s Department, the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Village Police Department, the Telluride Fire Protection District and the Telluride School District with the investigation.

The school is expected to re-open Tuesday at the normal time.

Superintendent Gass said this is an excellent example of kids doing the right thing by notifying adults of suspicious activity.

Any students or parents with tips related to this incident should contact the Telluride Marshal’s Office at 970-728-3818.