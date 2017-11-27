COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos guard Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Trevor Siemian Back As Broncos Starting Quarterback

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos have switched quarterbacks once again, just one day after the team’s devastating loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said on Monday that “Paxton has an ankle injury that will keep him out 2-4 weeks, so Trevor will be the quarterback.”

Trevor Siemian was pulled as starting quarterback after the Broncos- Kansas City Chiefs game on Oct. 30 and Brock Osweiler was put in as starting quarterback.

Osweiler played the next three Broncos games against the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals.

Lynch was named starting quarterback before the Raiders game. The Broncos suffered a 21-14 loss at Oakland. The Broncos (3-8) have lost seven straight for the first time since 1967.

The Broncos take on the Miami Dolphins at 11 a.m. Sunday.

