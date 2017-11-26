Latest Forecast: Record Heat Before Snow

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a record-setting heat wave! On the weather map we have a ridge of high pressure transitioning over the central Rocky mountain region. This will be bringing in high clouds, wind and heat.

Downslope winds should be enough to warm the Denver high to around 73 degrees. If that happens it will be a new record high for the Sunday. Then on Monday the high pressure ridge moves east while a cold front approaches from the west. Colorado will be caught in-between with stronger winds. This may give Denver another record high of 76 degrees!

The only problem with the increase of heat and wind is this may elevate the fire danger across eastern Colorado. Especially on Monday as the winds are expected to be the strongest.

Late Monday night into Tuesday morning that approaching cold front swoops through with a chance for overnight rain mixed with snow across the Front Range. At this point this will be a fast-moving front. There will be a few inches of snow in the mountains as well.

