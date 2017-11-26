TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)

Latest Forecast: Record Heat Before Snow

Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a record-setting heat wave! On the weather map we have a ridge of high pressure transitioning over the central Rocky mountain region. This will be bringing in high clouds, wind and heat.

Downslope winds should be enough to warm the Denver high to around 73 degrees. If that happens it will be a new record high for the Sunday. Then on Monday the high pressure ridge moves east while a cold front approaches from the west. Colorado will be caught in-between with stronger winds. This may give Denver another record high of 76 degrees!

The only problem with the increase of heat and wind is this may elevate the fire danger across eastern Colorado. Especially on Monday as the winds are expected to be the strongest.

Late Monday night into Tuesday morning that approaching cold front swoops through with a chance for overnight rain mixed with snow across the Front Range. At this point this will be a fast-moving front. There will be a few inches of snow in the mountains as well.

5day Latest Forecast: Record Heat Before Snow

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch