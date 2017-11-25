TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)

Firefighters Hang Man’s Christmas Lights After He Falls From Ladder

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – They did not have to, but West Metro Fire Rescue firefighters picked up where one homeowner accidentally left off.

A resident of the Ken Caryl neighborhood was hanging his Christmas lights Friday when fell from a ladder, according to a WMFR Facebook post.

firefighters xmas lights 1 west metro fire fb Firefighters Hang Mans Christmas Lights After He Falls From Ladder

(credit: Facebook/West Metro Fire Rescue)

Glenn Elvenholl broke his leg and dislocated his ankle as a result.

After loading Elvenholl into an ambulance, Engine 13’s crew hung around and hanged Elvenholl’s lights.

firefighters xmas lights 2 west metro fire fb Firefighters Hang Mans Christmas Lights After He Falls From Ladder

(credit: Facebook: West Metro Fire Rescue)

“Glenn’s wife Sandy sent us these pictures,” WMFR’s post states, “along with her thanks.”

