Firefighters Hang Man’s Christmas Lights After He Falls From Ladder

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – They did not have to, but West Metro Fire Rescue firefighters picked up where one homeowner accidentally left off.
A resident of the Ken Caryl neighborhood was hanging his Christmas lights Friday when fell from a ladder, according to a WMFR Facebook post.
Glenn Elvenholl broke his leg and dislocated his ankle as a result.
After loading Elvenholl into an ambulance, Engine 13’s crew hung around and hanged Elvenholl’s lights.
“Glenn’s wife Sandy sent us these pictures,” WMFR’s post states, “along with her thanks.”