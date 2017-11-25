TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)

Denver’s Mayor: It’s Important We Strengthen Small Businesses

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Mayor Michael Hancock spent Small Business Saturday visiting local small businesses.

He wanted to stress the importance of making sure we keep local in mind as we are making our holiday purchases.

“Over 80% of our businesses in Denver are small business and they employ almost 50% of the people who work in our city, so it’s important that we strengthen them by shopping them and by going in and spending our money with them,” said the Mayor.

He continued, “When we stop shopping locally and we stop shopping physically in those stores and those other retail outlets, they go away those are jobs and those are investments that we lose and those are very important and hurt our economy.”

Crystal and her husband John Guise own and manage the Twisted Tulip, a small business off 3rd and Fillmore in Cherry Creek North.

The Mayor stopped in to say hi and show his support.

Crystal says she is grateful for events like this that help local businesses cut through a noisy marketplace.

“It’s important that when you remember you need something, there’s a small business out there to service you,” she said.

And as CyberMonday rolls around, she would remind you they and other local, small businesses have a website as well.

