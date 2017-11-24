TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)

Graduates And Friends Gather For High School Flag Football Tradition

Filed Under: Denver, Local TV, perry leyden, Southmoor Park, Thomas Jefferson High School

DENVER (CBS4) – Thanksgiving Day is a day of traditions for many people, but it holds special meaning for a group of Thomas Jefferson High School graduates.

Their flag football game at Southmoor Park dates back to 1975. Many of the players are 1977 and 1978 graduates from Thomas Jefferson.

tj football3 Graduates And Friends Gather For High School Flag Football Tradition

(credit: CBS)

Now, their families also play.

“It’s been 42 great years,” graduate and player Perry Leyden says.

tj football2 Graduates And Friends Gather For High School Flag Football Tradition

Perry Leyden, a player and graduate, speaks to CBS4.
(credit: CBS)

“We have rules like if your kids are old enough to play, you don’t have to. I’m 58 and he’s 60. We have people here that are 68 to 17 years old but it’s been an exciting journey because you can see the kids grow. Just like the chronology, it’s something to be proud of as a team and the families,” Leyden says.

The game was played on a day that nearly broke a record for warmest Thanksgiving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch