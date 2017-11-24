Graduates And Friends Gather For High School Flag Football Tradition

DENVER (CBS4) – Thanksgiving Day is a day of traditions for many people, but it holds special meaning for a group of Thomas Jefferson High School graduates.
Their flag football game at Southmoor Park dates back to 1975. Many of the players are 1977 and 1978 graduates from Thomas Jefferson.
Now, their families also play.
“It’s been 42 great years,” graduate and player Perry Leyden says.
“We have rules like if your kids are old enough to play, you don’t have to. I’m 58 and he’s 60. We have people here that are 68 to 17 years old but it’s been an exciting journey because you can see the kids grow. Just like the chronology, it’s something to be proud of as a team and the families,” Leyden says.
The game was played on a day that nearly broke a record for warmest Thanksgiving.