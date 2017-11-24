Store Owners Asking People To Shop Local On Small Business Saturday

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – While Black Friday is mainly for the big chains, the little guys hope to cash in this weekend. November 25th is known as Small Business Saturday.
The city of Denver says that small businesses make up over 80 percent of all businesses in Denver, and employ nearly half of the city’s workforce. To promote Denver residents shopping local and shopping small this holiday season and in support of Denver’s small business community, Mayor Michael B. Hancock will make several small business visits on Small Business Saturday.
In Aurora, CBS4’s Dominic Garcia spoke to several business owners who have set up shop in the Stanley Marketplace. Danielle Patton and her husband own Goose and the Goat shoe store. They say it isn’t easy competing against big box stores and hope Small Business Saturday brings a new wave of customers.
“Think about all of their neighbors and their families and how it does affect so many people,” she told CBS4.
Over at the Little Wolf Boutique owner Molly Hakes says much of her inventory is made locally so when people shop it benefits a lot of people.
When you’re shopping small you’re not supporting a big box. All the money you’re putting into your holiday shopping is going straight back into the community. Whether it’s the people we employ locally, the vendors we have hand make a lot of the stuff or just the families that own these small businesses… it’s literally putting food on the table for so many families,” said Hakes.
Small Business Saturday kicks off Saturday, November 24th.
