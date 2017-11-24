Latest Forecast: Windy & Turning Cooler With Scattered Showers

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – After a high of 72°F on Thanksgiving (tied for second warmest in Denver’s climate record) it will be a tad bit cooler today.
It will also be windy at times statewide, especially in the mountains and foothills.
A cold front will move in from the north this afternoon and could kick up a few light rain showers along the Front Range. We will see occasional mountain snow showers with a few inches possible above 9,000 feet.
Saturday will be cooler but then it’s right back to record level heat for Sunday and Monday.
A stronger cold front will arrive by Tuesday.
