Latest Forecast: Windy & Turning Cooler With Scattered Showers

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After a high of 72°F on Thanksgiving (tied for second warmest in Denver’s climate record) it will be a tad bit cooler today.

It will also be windy at times statewide, especially in the mountains and foothills.

A cold front will move in from the north this afternoon and could kick up a few light rain showers along the Front Range. We will see occasional mountain snow showers with a few inches possible above 9,000 feet.

Saturday will be cooler but then it’s right back to record level heat for Sunday and Monday.

A stronger cold front will arrive by Tuesday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

