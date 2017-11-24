CPW: Get Out & Enjoy ‘Fresh Air Friday’

Filed Under: Black Friday, Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Fresh Air Friday, Thanksgiving

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife have another option for those who don’t feel like shopping on Black Friday.

The department is offering free admission to 41 state parks as part of the Fresh Air Friday campaign. They’re hoping to entice Coloradans with a prize-winning scavenger hunt.

“Studies show that spending time outdoors – no matter the activity – can improve one’s ability to focus, decrease fatigue and even help improve short-term memory,” said the department’s website.

Participating parks include: ​​

