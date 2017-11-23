Thanksgiving Day Shooting: 3 Shot Near Denver High School

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Three people were shot near Denver’s Manual High School on Thanksgiving Day.
Denver police were called to the school at 1700 East 28th Avenue around noon. The school is a few blocks northwest of Denver’s City Park.
One person was shot multiple times, according to the Denver Police Department. Another was hit in the leg and a third was shot in the arm.
A white sedan at the scene had multiple blue crime scene markers on top of it and around it.
It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing and police are interviewing multiple people at the scene.
Police said there may be two or three suspects involved in the shooting.