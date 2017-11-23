Teen Knits Scarves For Homeless In Memory of Friend Who Died

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – You don’t meet too many 16-year-olds who know how to knit, much less like it. But when you learn why Emma Kurtz has spent countless hours knitting scarf after scarf, it all makes sense.

“He was awesome, I really do miss him,” Emma told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Almost 5 years ago she lost her friend Taylor Easterberg, after a long battle with Burkitt Lymphoma. He passed away 5 days before his 12th birthday. The two had known each other since kindergarten and the last year of his life they were inseparable. Whether it was in the hospital or at home, Emma always made time for him.

“This is going to sound super cheesy, but it really is true, it was like watching a romantic comedy. He would always open the door for her, even when he had oxygen…He was just a gentleman. He always put on his bravest face for her and she always brightened the room for him,” Taylor’s mom Michelle Carlock told CBS4.

Every year Emma has done something to help others in memory of Taylor. This year she thought she’d knit scarves for the homeless and planned on making a few dozen. But as word spread donations started rolling in and more people offered to help, turning the number of handmade scarves into 160.

“I’m just happy I could do this because I know if he was here he would be doing so many things for others like this.” Said Emma.

The day after Thanksgiving Emma and Taylor’s mother will scatter the scarves throughout downtown, leaving them on park benches, bus stops and tying some to trees. Each one will have a tag with a picture of Taylor and a note that says, “A loving and compassionate boy whose life was too short but whose love lives on”.

“They’re going to know my son’s name and those baby blue eyes, and they’re going to be warm in his honor,” said Carlock.