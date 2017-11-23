Coffee Shop Vandalized After Posting Gentrification ‘Joke’

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) — A coffee shop in Denver’s River North neighborhood was vandalized after posting a controversial sign.

The sign that was displayed outside the shop at 2851 Larimer Street stated “Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014.”

CBS4 received multiple calls, emails and messages about the sign in the days before the vandalism occurred.

Gentrification is a sensitive issue for many long-time residents struggling to stay in their homes as the cost to rent continues to rise.

When we asked people on Facebook what they thought about the sign, we got comments from one end of the spectrum to the other.

“Pretty insensitive, but it’s not the end of the world. Not gonna get all worked up about it,” one person wrote.

“At least they are not in denial about it,” another said.

“Very poor taste,” someone else commented.

“Free speech. Everyone has a threshold where they are offended or take it stride,” another wrote. “Sadly though, if you know the definition of gentrification, that is exactly what has happened to Denver, and the surrounding areas.”

On Wednesday, the coffee shop issued a public apology on Twitter. It did not go over well with many people.

It’s not that simple. Y’all need to be shut down. Gentrification isn’t and never has been a joke. It literally displaces people, changes their lives often in the worst ways. Destroys communities and cultures that accompany them. I could go on… pic.twitter.com/fdhcY3z0jD — M✿ (@poeticgf) November 23, 2017

Of course not, your sense of entitlement to displace the poor, for your mediocre coffee, was just soooo blinding. — mondogarage (@mondogarage) November 23, 2017

"Joke"? So, somebody at your company thought this was funny? And at least one other person had to agree and approve that, so they thought it was funny? That's not funny — Rick Waldron (@rwaldron) November 23, 2017