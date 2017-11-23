Coffee Shop Vandalized After Posting Gentrification ‘Joke’

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) — A coffee shop in Denver’s River North neighborhood was vandalized after posting a controversial sign.
The sign that was displayed outside the shop at 2851 Larimer Street stated “Happily gentrifying the neighborhood since 2014.”
CBS4 received multiple calls, emails and messages about the sign in the days before the vandalism occurred.
Gentrification is a sensitive issue for many long-time residents struggling to stay in their homes as the cost to rent continues to rise.
Related: ‘Gentrification Is Very Real’: Cold Crush Bar Shut Down
When we asked people on Facebook what they thought about the sign, we got comments from one end of the spectrum to the other.
“Pretty insensitive, but it’s not the end of the world. Not gonna get all worked up about it,” one person wrote.
“At least they are not in denial about it,” another said.
“Very poor taste,” someone else commented.
“Free speech. Everyone has a threshold where they are offended or take it stride,” another wrote. “Sadly though, if you know the definition of gentrification, that is exactly what has happened to Denver, and the surrounding areas.”
You can join the conversation here.
On Wednesday, the coffee shop issued a public apology on Twitter. It did not go over well with many people.