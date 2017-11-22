Nuggets Could Lose All-Star Paul Millsap For 3 Months

Filed Under: Denver Nuggets, Paul Millsap

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets say they’re exploring options to repair All-Star Paul Millsap’s torn ligament in his left wrist amid concerns he’ll need surgery that will sideline him until late February.

187312940 8 Nuggets Could Lose All Star Paul Millsap For 3 Months

gettyimages 867240394 Nuggets Could Lose All Star Paul Millsap For 3 Months

Paul Millsap of the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 27, 2017, in Atlanta. (credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Coach Mike Malone said at the team’s shoot-around Wednesday that the Nuggets were unsure how bad Millsap’s injury was and that the 32-year-old forward is “going to talk to some other doctors, get some other opinions before we make a decision on what the best course of action is.”

Malone, however, appears to be bracing for an extended absence from Malone, saying he told his team, “That injury is not going to define us or our season.”

Millsap got injured in the second quarter of the Nuggets’ 127-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

He’s averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his first season in Denver after signing a three-year, $90 million free agent deal last summer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch