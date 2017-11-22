Semifinalists For Hall Of Fame Include 4 Broncos

Filed Under: Brian Dawkins, John Lynch, Karl Mecklenburg, Pro Football Hall Of Fame, Steve Atwater

DENVER (CBS4) – Four former Broncos are among the 27 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

john lynch Semifinalists For Hall Of Fame Include 4 Broncos

John Lynch (credit: CBS)

Former safety John Lynch (who played for the Buccaneers from 1993 to 2003, then from the Broncos from 2004 to 2007) was selected as a semifinalist for the sixth time. He was a finalist last year.

Former safety Steve Atwater (1989-1998 Broncos, 1999 Jets) is also a semifinalist. It’s the seventh time Atwater has been a semifinalist. It’s also the seventh time for linebacker Karl Mecklenburg (a Bronco from 1983 to 1994).

karl mecklenburg Semifinalists For Hall Of Fame Include 4 Broncos

Karl Mecklenburg (credit: CBS)

Brian Dawkins (1996-2008 Eagles, 2009-2011 Broncos), also a former safety, made the semifinalists list for the second time.

The list of 27 will be trimmed to 15 finalists in January.

The other semifinalists are as follows:

Ronde Barber, Tony Boselli, Isaac Bruce, LeRoy Butler, Don Coryell, Roger Craig, Alan Faneca, Torry Holt, Steve Hutchinson, Joe Jacoby, Edgerrin James, Jimmy Johnson, Ty Law, Ray Lewis, Kevin Mawae, Karl Mecklenburg, Randy Moss, Leslie O’Neal, Terrell Owens, Simeon Rice, Richard Seymour, Brian Urlacher, Everson Walls, Hines Ward

