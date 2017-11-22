Last Chance to Play Fitzsimons Golf Course Before it Closes

By Dominic Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado golfers only have a few weeks left to tee it up at one of the state’s oldest courses.

The city of Aurora recently announced that On Dec. 15 the Fitzsimons Golf Course will close to the public. The city of Aurora’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department has operated this golf course since 1998, even though the land belongs to the Fitzsimons Redevelopment Authority (FRA). A development project is planned for the site where the golf course currently sits.

“I’m very disappointed. I’d rather play here than any of these other courses. It’s a forgiving course but it’s not an easy course,” said 77-year-old James Fleming, a retired Air Force veteran. Fleming has been coming to Fitzsimons for over 30 years and says it’s the place where he got his only hole in one.

“We’ll just have to find somewhere else to play,” he told CBS4.

The former military course was built in 1918 and was said to be a favorite of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. In fact, a tree on the course bears his name.

“The city of Aurora has always had an understanding that the course would close for development one day,” said Tom Barrett, Director of Parks, and Recreation & Open Space. “It has been a pleasure to operate this golf course and offer so many golfers memories at this special place.”

A representative with the Fitzsimons Redevelopment Authority said the new development will include a mix of medical and support facilities and some housing.

“I have mixed feelings, it’s convenient, it’s a nice play to play and it’s been here forever. But I’m also happy because it’s an opportunity for the medical campus, which I’m part of. It’s looking to the future,” said Dell Quiel.

In 1918 the course was built with three holes, all with greens made of sand. With that date in mind, the city is offering a $19.18 special during the final week of play at Fitzsimons Golf Course. They will also be offering discounts in the pro shop.

