DU Lifts ‘Shelter In Place’ Alert After Police Capture Suspects

Filed Under: Shelter In Place, University of Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver issued an alert urging everyone to shelter in place Wednesday as Denver police searched the area for a group of burglary suspects.

“Shelter in place in an interior room on the lowest possible floor of the building. Stay low. Await instructions,” DU officials said in a tweet issued at 1:20 p.m.

“Classes not currently in session are suspended until further notice,” campus officials stated.

The Denver Police Department later confirmed that four suspects had been taken into custody.

The university lifted the shelter-in-place alert a few minutes later.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch