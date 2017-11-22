DU Lifts ‘Shelter In Place’ Alert After Police Capture Suspects

DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver issued an alert urging everyone to shelter in place Wednesday as Denver police searched the area for a group of burglary suspects.
“Shelter in place in an interior room on the lowest possible floor of the building. Stay low. Await instructions,” DU officials said in a tweet issued at 1:20 p.m.
“Classes not currently in session are suspended until further notice,” campus officials stated.
The Denver Police Department later confirmed that four suspects had been taken into custody.
The university lifted the shelter-in-place alert a few minutes later.