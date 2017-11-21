Drivers Should Expect Heavy Traffic Over Thanksgiving Holiday

DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers across Colorado are being urged to expect heavier than normal traffic over the next few days for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Traffic on Interstate 70 west from Denver typically increases on the day before Thanksgiving and eastbound I-70 Saturday and Sunday, especially between Vail and Denver from late morning until late afternoon.

“We’re wishing all Coloradans a happy and safe Thanksgiving weekend,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shailen Bhatt in a statement. “Since a lot of people will be traveling the state’s roadways, we’ll do our part to reduce traffic impacts over the holiday weekend.”

Traffic on Interstate 25 is expected to be heavier than normal along the Front Range over the weekend because of the large number of shopping areas in the area.

All CDOT construction projects will be suspended across Colorado by Wednesday at noon. Projects will resume on Monday, Nov. 27.

Nearly 51 million people in the United States are estimated to be driving or flying at least 50 miles to their holiday destination.

Road conditions can change quickly at this time of year. Drivers can receive updated road and weather information by calling 511 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Updates also are available via e-mail or text. Please visit www.codot.gov and click on the envelope icon in the lower right-hand corner. The link takes you to a list of items you can subscribe to, including I-70 West, Denver to Glenwood Springs and I-25 along the Front Range.