DIA To Open Free Holiday Entertainment

DENVER (CBS4) – Got a long layover through Denver? Time to kill before your flight? Waiting for family to come in for the holidays? Lace up your skates and hit the ice at Denver International Airport.
The DEN ice skating rink is back by popular demand for a second year, according to a press release from the airport.
It will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily from November 24 to January 7.
There are free skate rentals on site. The rink is bigger this year, measuring 40′ by 60′. Music will be played daily, and visitors can get free hot chocolate every Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
“More than 8,000 people laced up their skates and enjoyed the ice skating rink last year, so we are bringing it back this year bigger and better,” airport CEO Kim Day said in a press release. “We are encouraging passengers to come early to the airport to enjoy the holiday season on ice before their flight. And, since the ice rink is pre-security, non-travelers can also enjoy skating, music, and other entertainment we are bringing to DEN.”
Other entertainment, like choirs, musicians, pianists, and dance groups will visit the terminal daily between December 18 and December 24.