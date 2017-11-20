Stabbing Suspect Who Wore Bladed Gloves, Clown Makeup To Appear In Court

Filed Under: 11th & Broadway, Brian Lucero, Christian Gulzow, Denver Police, Local TV, Torchy's Tacos

DENVER (CBS4) — The man who was wearing claw-like gloves and clown-style makeup when he allegedly stabbed another man to death in Denver will appear in court on first-degree murder charges on Monday.

Christian Gulzow was arrested May 23 after surveillance cameras helped officers track him down.

gulzow christian Stabbing Suspect Who Wore Bladed Gloves, Clown Makeup To Appear In Court

Christian Gulzow (credit: Denver Police)

Witnesses told police that a man with white clown makeup with black streaks threatened Brian Lucero, 29, in a convenience store and took swings at him with his gloves, which had blades about 3 inches long at the end of each finger. They say Lucero walked away, and Gulzow followed him to a nearby parking lot.

11th and broadway death vo frame 138 Stabbing Suspect Who Wore Bladed Gloves, Clown Makeup To Appear In Court

(credit: CBS)

Police say Lucero collapsed in the lot, and Gulzow got away on a scooter.

