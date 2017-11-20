Stabbing Suspect Who Wore Bladed Gloves, Clown Makeup To Appear In Court

DENVER (CBS4) — The man who was wearing claw-like gloves and clown-style makeup when he allegedly stabbed another man to death in Denver will appear in court on first-degree murder charges on Monday.
Christian Gulzow was arrested May 23 after surveillance cameras helped officers track him down.
Witnesses told police that a man with white clown makeup with black streaks threatened Brian Lucero, 29, in a convenience store and took swings at him with his gloves, which had blades about 3 inches long at the end of each finger. They say Lucero walked away, and Gulzow followed him to a nearby parking lot.
Police say Lucero collapsed in the lot, and Gulzow got away on a scooter.