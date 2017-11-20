Stabbing Victim Identified As Makayla Grote

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman who was stabbed to death at her apartment in Longmont has been identified as Makayla Grote.

The 2016 graduate of Green Mountain High School was found with stab wounds at the Shores Apartments on Airport Road near Highway 66 shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

Grote died a short time later at the hospital.

The 15-year old suspect was arrested several hours later and faces a charge of first-degree murder.

His relationship to the victim was unknown but he did recently attend Green Mountain High School. He is not being identified because he is a minor.

Investigators had not disclosed a possible motive. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday afternoon.

According to police records obtained by CBS4, the suspect had been reported Friday as a runaway. Records also showed previous charges, including felony menacing.

School counselors will be available at Green Mountain High School in Longmont until 1 p.m. on Monday.

Additional Information from Green Mountain High School:

If you or your student is struggling with grief and needs extra support immediately, please contact either the Jefferson Center for Mental Health, 303-425-0300, or the Colorado Crisis Services hotline, 1-844-493-8255.

We will have support available when school resumes after Thanksgiving break as well.