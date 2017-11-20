Questions Loom Over Man’s Death On County Road

By Shawn Chitnis

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are still unsure how a 21-year-old man was killed near Evans over the weekend.

They are looking for two cars that may have hit Josh Fagan along Weld County Road 54.

The victim’s family and friends are mourning someone they say would make anyone smile.

“He always put others first, he would always make people laugh,” said Shelby Herbert, Fagan’s roommate and best friend. “He was a good kid.”

Colorado State Patrol got a call around 4:00 am on Saturday, and Fagan was found near 1st Avenue and East 37th Street.

Troopers say he could have been hit by two cars, but they don’t know where in the road he was at the time.

Herbert was with Fagan on the night before the crash, and walked out of a restaurant with him but didn’t notice him leave. She says it was unusual to hear he was on the edge of town.

“I don’t know why he was out there,” she said.

Witnesses described one car as a late 1990s or early 2000s Honda Accord that was either purple or grey. There could be damage to a side mirror. The other car is a grey or blue Voltswagen Jetta or Golf between 2005 and 2010 models with a damaged bumper or undercarriage.

“He likes to walk, he walked everywhere,” said Herbert. “The kid always had a lot on his mind.”

His family is trying to coordinate funeral plans from Florida. They have setup a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost.

Herbert also worked with Fagan and says he would go out of his way to make her day better and cheer up others.

“If someone was having a bad day, he would be the first one to make them smile, always,” she said. “Everybody loved Josh, you know he would make anybody smile.”

Fagan wanted to go to college to become a graphic designer. He had an interview scheduled this week.

If you have any information that could help CSP investigators, call (970) 590-7196.

