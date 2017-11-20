Man Hit By Semi On I-25 While Trying To Save Dog

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was hit by a semi truck on Interstate 25 while trying to save his dog, which had run onto the highway.
The 39-year-old man was hit just south of Harmony Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Coloradoan.
The man, who was from Tennessee, was riding in a Toyota truck with a woman from Nevada. They reportedly got into an argument and she pulled over on northbound I-25.
When she pulled over, the dog jumped out of the truck and the man chased it into traffic, the Colorado State Patrol told the Coloradoan.
A Walmart semi hit and killed both the man and the dog, according to the paper.
The semi driver was not hurt.
The 37-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota was transported to the hospital, the paper reported. The extent of her injuries is not clear.
Northbound I-25 was closed in the area for several hours.