Man Hit By Semi On I-25 While Trying To Save Dog

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was hit by a semi truck on Interstate 25 while trying to save his dog, which had run onto the highway.

The 39-year-old man was hit just south of Harmony Road around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Coloradoan.

The man, who was from Tennessee, was riding in a Toyota truck with a woman from Nevada. They reportedly got into an argument and she pulled over on northbound I-25.

When she pulled over, the dog jumped out of the truck and the man chased it into traffic, the Colorado State Patrol told the Coloradoan.

A Walmart semi hit and killed both the man and the dog, according to the paper.

The semi driver was not hurt.

The 37-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota was transported to the hospital, the paper reported. The extent of her injuries is not clear.

Northbound I-25 was closed in the area for several hours.

 

