Colorado Fugitive Arrested In Iowa Following Chase, Crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (CBS4) – Blake Newton, a 23-year-old from Colorado, was wanted by several police departments for felony crimes in the Denver metro area.

Newton was arrested Saturday in Iowa.

According to a Sgt. Ted Roberts of the Council Bluffs Police Department, Newton was arrested following a short vehicle pursuit, crash, and foot pursuit.

FBI agents had been tracking him, Roberts reported. He also said a loaded handgun and a small amount of marijuana was found in Newton’s vehicle.

The Boulder Police Department identified Newton as the suspect in the Nov. 6 robbery and assault of a woman in the North Boulder Recreation Center. In a news release sent to CBS4, police suggests Newton used a handgun to acquire a woman’s purse. He also slammed her head into the parking lot’s pavement.

Newton is wanted by the Denver Police Department regarding an early morning robbery Nov. 8 at the Bradley Sinclair gas station on Holly Street.

Newton allegedly walked into the store and grabbed a gallon of milk and two drinks before going to the counter and brandishing a pistol. Police say he demanded that the gas station’s cashier give him all the money from the safe and register and made the cashier lie on the floor while he fled.

Newton was already named in a warrant for Aggravated Robbery from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. Online records indicate Newton has an ongoing case involving several felonies – including robbery, carjacking, and firearms violations – originating from an arrest in Aurora last March.

Denver Police Department officers thought they had Newton cornered Monday, Nov. 13, in the area of 41st Avenue and Wolff Street. Officers secured a perimeter around several blocks and brought in police dogs in an effort to locate Newton. The search proved fruitless.

It is not known at this time which Colorado agency will be the first to receive Newton once he is extradited from Iowa.