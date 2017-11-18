‘Sticky Bun Riders’: Social Club With Cycling Problem

DENVER (CBS4)– The next time you’re out for a drive through Red Rocks, watch out for The Sticky Bun Riders. The group says they’re a “social club with a cycling problem.”

The group is made up of cyclists in their 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s, including Lew Cox.

The steep, hard trail can leave a lot of bike riders gasping for breath but Cox loves it, “I felt better afterwards” he told CBS Evening News’ Barry Petersen.

When asked if that was physically, Cox responded, “And mentally.”

They call their club “The Sticky Bun Riders” because when they formed 15 years ago they would end their rides at a bakery.

The bakery closed but the weekly ride goes on through Denver’s thin air, reaching altitudes at altitudes of 5,000 to 6,000 feet. Most are in the 60s or 70s, doing this roughly 27-mile bike ride.

“I found out the secret of growing old is just not to die,” said Cox.

Lew’s life was once sedentary. His truck-driving job involved mostly sitting. Twelve years ago, after retirement, he saw his son’s bike in the garage and took it for a spin.

Now he also rides a stationary bike three times a week and even rides his bike to this gym.

It adds up to about 85 miles a week and over the years, that adds up to enough miles to circle the globe.

When asked, “How many more times around do you plan to ride the earth?” Cox responds, “Well, I want to ride until I just can’t.”

For now, there is no stopping Lew or the rider who proudly consider themselves the oldest and the fittest biker gang in all of Colorado.