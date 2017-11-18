Animal Welfare Officers Seize 110 Animals From La Plata Property

Filed Under: Bureau of Animal Protection, Colorado Humane Society, Colorado State Veterinarian, La Plata County, La Plata County Humane Society, La Plata County Sheriff's Department, Southern Utah Rangers, U.S. Department of Agriculture

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – State and county animal welfare officers took possession of more than 100 animals after executing a warrant on a La Plata County property Wednesday.

“The warrant was a result of a lengthy investigation based on animal cruelty allegations,” stated a news release sent Friday by the La Plata County Humane Society.

la plata animal cruelty 1 from la plata county humane society Animal Welfare Officers Seize 110 Animals From La Plata Property

(credit: La Plata County Humane Society)

That agency’s animal protection officers were joined by others from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal Protection, the La Plata County Sheriff’s Department, the Colorado Humane Society, the Colorado State Veterinarian, and the Southern Utah Rangers.

Authorities sezied dogs, pigs, goats, sheep, horses, chickens, cattle, a burro, a cat, and a duck. The total haul: 110 animals.

A spokesperson for La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, Megan Graham, told CBS4 a citation was written for animal cruelty, but she would not divulge the name of the person cited.

la plata animal cruelty 2 from la plata county humane society Animal Welfare Officers Seize 110 Animals From La Plata Property

(credit: La Plata County Humane Society)

Graham said property is in southwest La Plata County, but declined to provide a specific address or location.

Authorities promised more information would be forthcoming.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch