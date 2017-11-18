Animal Welfare Officers Seize 110 Animals From La Plata Property

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – State and county animal welfare officers took possession of more than 100 animals after executing a warrant on a La Plata County property Wednesday.
“The warrant was a result of a lengthy investigation based on animal cruelty allegations,” stated a news release sent Friday by the La Plata County Humane Society.
That agency’s animal protection officers were joined by others from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal Protection, the La Plata County Sheriff’s Department, the Colorado Humane Society, the Colorado State Veterinarian, and the Southern Utah Rangers.
Authorities sezied dogs, pigs, goats, sheep, horses, chickens, cattle, a burro, a cat, and a duck. The total haul: 110 animals.
A spokesperson for La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, Megan Graham, told CBS4 a citation was written for animal cruelty, but she would not divulge the name of the person cited.
Graham said property is in southwest La Plata County, but declined to provide a specific address or location.
Authorities promised more information would be forthcoming.