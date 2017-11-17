10-Year-Old Girl Found Safe After Going Missing In Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police have located a 10-year-old girl who went missing Thursday night from her Golden home.
An extensive search took place overnight and just before 7:30 a.m. the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said Madeleine Malloy is safe. A news conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to share more details.
Police had set up checkpoints at West 60th Avenue and Easley Road and West 58th Avenue and Highway 93 in Golden. Cars were being stopped and flyers with Malloy’s picture were being handed out. A helicopters and K9 teams had been involved in the search and a call for volunteers went out shortly before she was found.
The girl apparently left her home alone sometime between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday night. That was after police say her parent or parents sent her to her room.
So far police haven’t said where she was found.
One Comment
Is she alive and ok?