Local Celebrities Break Bread With Elementary School Students

DENVER (CBS4) – Some Denver Public School students were treated to local celebrity appearances during a Thanksgiving lunch on Thursday.

Students at Bradley International School on Elm Street were visited by former Denver Nuggets’ players Ervin Johnson, Walter Davis and Mark Randall. The team’s mascot, Rocky, also sat down with the kids to enjoy lunch.

“We’ve worked hard this semester. So, it’s good to let the kids we appreciate them. I’m so happy that the Nuggets were able to come out here and share this time with our kids,” said Stephen Wera, Principal of Bradley International School

All the food was prepared in the school’s kitchen.

The kids learned the importance of always eating healthy.

