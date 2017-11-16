Latest Forecast: Powerful Storm On The Way, Mainly Impacts The Mountains

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Plan on another unseasonably warm day along the Front Range and east onto the plains. High temperatures in the Denver area will be in the lower 70s which is 20 degrees above normal for the middle November. However we’ll still be a lot cooler than last year at this time when an unusual heat wave was gripping Colorado. We set a record of 80° on this date last year.

The weather will change fast Thursday night as a powerful storm system reaches Colorado from the northwest. Periods of snow will fall over most mountain areas from late Thursday night through at least Friday evening. Travel along I-70 west of Genesee will become slow and difficult…plan on winter driving conditions all day Friday in the high country.

Meanwhile Denver and all of us at lower elevations will stay mainly dry. We have a slight chance (20%) for a rain shower Friday afternoon followed by a somewhat better chance (30-40%) for a light rain or snow shower Friday evening. If we happen to get snow in Denver there will be no accumulation.

But in the mountains accumulation will be quite significant. Mountain areas west of Vail Pass are under a Winter Storm Warning from Thursday night through Friday night for 8-14″ of snow. Rabbit Ears Pass east of Steamboat Springs could see up to 2 feet.

In the southwest Colorado the San Juan Mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory for 6-12″ around Telluride, Lake City, and Ouray. The Leadville area is also under an advisory for 4-8″ of snow.

And finally, areas closer to Denver including the mountains of Summit County, the Winter Park and Rocky Mountain National Park regions and northern Park County area under Winter Storm Watch from late Thursday night through Friday night for at least 5-10″ of snow. Locations west and northwest of Estes Park may see up to 18″.

