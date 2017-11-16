Amazon HQ2 Proposal Focuses On Colorado Lifestyle, Growth Potential

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation released a redacted version of Colorado’s proposal to Amazon for its second headquarters on Thursday.

If the proposal works, Amazon could potentially bring 50,000 new jobs to Colorado. It highlights the best of everything the state has to offer, but Metro Denver EDC made sure to redact the one thing everyone wants to know – where exactly that headquarters would be located.

According to the proposal, location, talented workforce, accessibility and potential for growth make the Front Range a prime location for Amazon’s new headquarters.

The proposal sells the Denver metro area as being globally accessible. It breaks down the number of non-stop flights Amazon could make out of Denver International Airport from their main headquarters in Seattle to the other side of the world.

The proposal says Colorado is driven by a supportive business culture with opportunity for local collaboration. It touts the state’s educated workforce and inevitable growth in talent.

The bid pushes a high quality of life, referring to multiple outdoor amenities, scenic views and the overall happiness of Coloradans.

The EDC says they’ve had a chance to see other city’s proposals and there’s nothing they would have done differently.

“I think there are few places in the United States, or the world for that matter, that do as good a job as Colorado does with combining a strong and vibrant economy with a business-friendly environment. Plus, a quality of life that makes people want to live here and want to be productive,” said J.J. Ament, CEO of Metro Denver Economic Corporation.

Amazon’s timeline suggests some kind of decision will be made in January 2018.

They didn’t specify whether the winning city would be announced or if they’ll just narrow down their options for a round two.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.