Paper Terrorism Case Nets 22-Year Prison Term

DENVER (CBS4) – A 65-year-old man was sentenced to more than two decades in prison for his involvement in what is known as paper terrorism.

Steven Byfield is a part of a group called “The People’s Grand Jury.”

The group is associated with the “We the People Movement” which is known for a its controversial interpretation of the Constitution.

Byfield is one of nine people who were indicted by a statewide grand jury.

It claimed the group filed liens and other actions against public officials, calling them “domestic enemies of the people.”

Among the targets of the paper work weres Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle and former Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey.

In some cases, the officials were told that “failure to vacate their offices is an act of insubordination, fraud, insurrection and sedition,” according to the indictment.

Eric Brandt was not charged, but was named as a member of the enterprise to influence public servants. He was in the courtroom for Byfield’s sentencing on Wednesday.

“This is a gross miscarriage of justice, as he said, I’ve never seen him do anything but witnessing and teaching people,” Brandt told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger.

The Colorado Attorney General’s office is prosecuting the case which has already seen two guilty pleas. More trials are to come.

With tears coming down her cheeks, Byfield’s twin sister, Sandy Graham, said her brother is not the man she knew.

“He’s been obsessed. It’s like they’ve taken his mind over. You can talk to him when he’s not talking Constitution and law. He’s the same brother I have known all these years,” she said.

Byfield was convicted of racketeering, extortion, retaliation against a judge among other counts.

