Granby Ranch Back On The Market After 22 Years

By Matt Kroschel

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4)– Granby Ranch will be for sale after the new year which comes as something of a surprise to many in the community.

The sprawling property located near Granby has seen its ups and downs over the years and it is a major driver for the rural Colorado community.

People in the community are hoping whoever buys the property will breathe some new life into the area.

When longtime Grand County real estate agent Paul Lewis at Moose Real Estate heard Granby Ranch will be on the market soon, he was surprised.

“Granby Ranch has so much potential I think they’re going to be a lot of people wanting to buy this place,” said Lewis.

The ranch includes Ski Granby Ranch which will open for the season on Dec. 15.

In December 2016, a mother from Texas, Kelly Huber, was killed when a ski lift malfunctioned.

Granby Ranch is sprawling with room for a lot of new development, possibly homes and businesses.

The current owner paid $12.5 million for Granby Ranch in 1995. She has made some major upgrades but growth has tapered off in recent years.

