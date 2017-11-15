Amazon Hosts Hiring Events During Holiday Shopping Season

Filed Under: Amazon, Amazon Fulfillment Center, Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Amazon wants to hire 350 people for its sorting facility in Aurora.

The company is holding one more hiring event on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

amazon jobs 6vo transfer frame 178 Amazon Hosts Hiring Events During Holiday Shopping Season

(credit: CBS)

Applicants at Wednesday’s event said it was a quick and easy process.

“It’s a good feeling. We didn’t know what we were in for the day and what we were going to do today, so we just ran in up here and we’re filling out our apps and everything. It’s going to be worth it at the end,” said Charmaine Goodlow.

amazon jobs 6vo transfer frame 311 Amazon Hosts Hiring Events During Holiday Shopping Season

(credit: CBS)

The candidates who are hired will help pick, pack and ship customers’ holiday orders. Amazon says it offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and innovative benefits.

The hiring events are being held at the Aloft Hotel in Aurora.

RELATED: Aurora’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Now Open

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch