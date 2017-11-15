Amazon Hosts Hiring Events During Holiday Shopping Season

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Amazon wants to hire 350 people for its sorting facility in Aurora.
The company is holding one more hiring event on Thursday between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Applicants at Wednesday’s event said it was a quick and easy process.
“It’s a good feeling. We didn’t know what we were in for the day and what we were going to do today, so we just ran in up here and we’re filling out our apps and everything. It’s going to be worth it at the end,” said Charmaine Goodlow.
The candidates who are hired will help pick, pack and ship customers’ holiday orders. Amazon says it offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and innovative benefits.
The hiring events are being held at the Aloft Hotel in Aurora.