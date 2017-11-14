DISNEY ON ICE AT PEPSI CENTER CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a CBS4 family 4-pack! (Enter To Win)

Ski Granby Ranch To Be Put Up for Sale

Filed Under: Granby, Granby Ranch Ski Area, Grand County, Local TV, Skiing

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4)– After a death and seizure for not paying taxes in the past year, Ski Granby Ranch will soon be put up for sale.

The owner told Sky-Hi News that she will officially list the property for sale in January 2018.

In December 2016, a mother from Texas, Kelly Huber, was killed when a ski lift malfunctioned.

Kelly Huber (credit: Facebook)

And just last month, deputies chained up the doors for failure to pay property taxes.

Ski Granby Ranch will stay open for business during the sale. Ski season begins there on Dec. 15.

granby ski lift fall 2 from lance maggart sky hi news must credit Ski Granby Ranch To Be Put Up for Sale

(credit: Lance Maggart/Sky-Hi Daily News)

