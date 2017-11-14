Latest Forecast: Two Cold Fronts On The Way By The Weekend

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The official temperature in Denver reached 73° on Monday which was only two degrees away from the record for the date. Tuesday will not be quite as warm but still far above normal for November with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. High clouds will cover Denver and most of the state as it stays 100% dry.

The first of two cold fronts that were northwest of Colorado Tuesday morning will reach the metro area Thursday evening. Behind the front temperatures will drop about 15 degrees for Wednesday. But without any moisture across our region, it will be a dry frontal passage and Wednesday will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will recover from the front within 24 hours and on Thursday we’ll be back in the lower 70s. The record high for Thursday (November 16) is 77° set in 1941 and that record seems very safe.

Then another cold front will pass over Colorado Thursday night bringing snow to the mountains. Most of the snow will be west of the Centennial Divide where up to a foot will be possible in the Aspen and Vail areas. Farther east the Front Range mountains will see very limited accumulation and the I-25 urban corridor will likely see nothing more than an isolated rain shower Friday afternoon.

For the weekend, it will be sunny and dry statewide with cool temperatures on Saturday followed by something warmer (closer to 60°) on Sunday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.