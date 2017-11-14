Man Arrested For Making Threats At Colorado Springs Walmart

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado Springs say a 19-year-old man was arrested after he threatened people with what appeared to be a rifle inside a Walmart on Monday night.

Police believe the man, who turned out to have a BB gun, was suffering from a mental health problem.

Sgt. Jonathan Sharketti told The Gazette that he said things like “I’m here to shoot people. This is for ISIS.” He says the man didn’t appear to target anyone in particular.

He was arrested after he left Walmart and went into a nearby movie theater.

The scare came two weeks after three people were killed by a man at a Walmart in Thornton.

