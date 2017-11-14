CDOT To Partner With New Hyperloop-Inspired Transportation Company

DENVER (CBS4) – A new form of high-speed transportation may soon come to Colorado’s Front Range. The Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with a Los-Angeles based company called Arrivo to build a test track for a system inspired by the Hyperloop project.
Details about the partnership, including where that test track will be and what the technology entails, will be announced by CDOT officials late Tuesday morning in a news conference.
According to Arrivo’s website, the company’s goal is to develop 21st century technology to bring fast, safe, low coast and clean transportation to the world. Photos show their system to be an above-ground, tube-like transportation system, similar to the Hyperloop.
A formal announcement about the partnership is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at E-470 Headquarters in Aurora.
