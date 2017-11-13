COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos center Matt Paradis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Man Killed While Trying To Save Dog From Traffic

Filed Under: Colorado Springs, Loomis Avenue, Sean O'Grady

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A man who tried to rescue a dog from a busy street in Colorado Springs was hit and killed by a truck.

The crash happened Saturday night outside an apartment complex on Loomis Avenue.

dog rescue fatal crash vo frame 514 Man Killed While Trying To Save Dog From Traffic

(credit: CBS)

Neighbors saw it happen and tried to give the victim CPR until paramedics arrived.

“This guy comes barreling down the street and they didn’t see each other. The guy comes out from behind the U-HAUL to grab his dog and he gets hit by the truck,” said David Giangola.

The family identified the man as Sean O’Grady, a father and business owner.

