Man Killed While Trying To Save Dog From Traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A man who tried to rescue a dog from a busy street in Colorado Springs was hit and killed by a truck.
The crash happened Saturday night outside an apartment complex on Loomis Avenue.
Neighbors saw it happen and tried to give the victim CPR until paramedics arrived.
“This guy comes barreling down the street and they didn’t see each other. The guy comes out from behind the U-HAUL to grab his dog and he gets hit by the truck,” said David Giangola.
The family identified the man as Sean O’Grady, a father and business owner.