COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos center Matt Paradis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Neighbors Upset Over Prairie Dog Extermination

Filed Under: Boulder County, Longmont, Prairie Dogs, Sun Construction

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Some residents in Longmont are upset after a colony of prairie dogs was exterminated last week.

A small sign is posted in an empty lot at 3rd Avenue and Ken Pratt Boulevard that reads the animals were killed on Friday.

co prairie dogs killed 6vo transfer frame 263 Neighbors Upset Over Prairie Dog Extermination

A sign at 3rd Ave. & Ken Pratt Blvd. reading prairie dogs have been exterminated.(credit: CBS)

Activists and neighbors were trying to relocate them.

co prairie dogs killed 6vo transfer frame 51 Neighbors Upset Over Prairie Dog Extermination

(credit: CBS)

“I understand that relocation costs more money, but I think anybody who is all about progress and development should have that in their budgets,” said Deb Goss.

Sun Construction, the contractors for the land, have not commented.

co prairie dogs killed 6vo transfer frame 665 Neighbors Upset Over Prairie Dog Extermination

(credit: CBS)

Longmont has an ordinance that prevents property owners from killing prairie dogs if they’ve applied for a building permit.

The Times-Call reports the landowner applied for a permit at one time, but later rescinded it.

RELATED: How About A Prairie Dog Village In Longmont?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch