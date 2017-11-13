Neighbors Upset Over Prairie Dog Extermination

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Some residents in Longmont are upset after a colony of prairie dogs was exterminated last week.
A small sign is posted in an empty lot at 3rd Avenue and Ken Pratt Boulevard that reads the animals were killed on Friday.
Activists and neighbors were trying to relocate them.
“I understand that relocation costs more money, but I think anybody who is all about progress and development should have that in their budgets,” said Deb Goss.
Sun Construction, the contractors for the land, have not commented.
Longmont has an ordinance that prevents property owners from killing prairie dogs if they’ve applied for a building permit.
The Times-Call reports the landowner applied for a permit at one time, but later rescinded it.