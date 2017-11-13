DISNEY ON ICE AT PEPSI CENTER CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win a CBS4 family 4-pack! (Enter To Win)

Latest Forecast: Beautiful Weather Continues As Next Storm Stays Far Away

Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system near Seattle will bring rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest on Monday. I mention this because often times we’ll see storms in that region dive southeast toward Colorado this time of year. But instead the storm will track due east across Montana and North Dakota and will miss Colorado altogether.

South of the storm track we’ll experience beautiful weather through Thursday with mostly sunny skies and far above normal temperatures. Monday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs near 70°. The record for November 13 (Monday) is 75° set 1999. So the record is not in jeopardy but obviously we’ll be quite warm for the middle of November.

By Thursday night into Friday we’ll see some snow in the mountains as the next storm takes more of a southerly track. Moisture will remain limited for Denver and the Front Range but we may see a quick rain shower Friday afternoon. It will also turn much cooler but nothing unusual for November with highs in the upper 40s on Friday.

We should then return to the 50s for the weekend including for the Broncos game Sunday afternoon.

1 Latest Forecast: Beautiful Weather Continues As Next Storm Stays Far Away

5day Latest Forecast: Beautiful Weather Continues As Next Storm Stays Far Away

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch