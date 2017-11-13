Latest Forecast: Beautiful Weather Continues As Next Storm Stays Far Away

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system near Seattle will bring rain and snow to the Pacific Northwest on Monday. I mention this because often times we’ll see storms in that region dive southeast toward Colorado this time of year. But instead the storm will track due east across Montana and North Dakota and will miss Colorado altogether.

South of the storm track we’ll experience beautiful weather through Thursday with mostly sunny skies and far above normal temperatures. Monday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs near 70°. The record for November 13 (Monday) is 75° set 1999. So the record is not in jeopardy but obviously we’ll be quite warm for the middle of November.

By Thursday night into Friday we’ll see some snow in the mountains as the next storm takes more of a southerly track. Moisture will remain limited for Denver and the Front Range but we may see a quick rain shower Friday afternoon. It will also turn much cooler but nothing unusual for November with highs in the upper 40s on Friday.

We should then return to the 50s for the weekend including for the Broncos game Sunday afternoon.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.