Millions Of Fire Extinguishers Recalled

By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire inspectors are keeping a close eye out for recalled fire extinguishers that may not work in an emergency.

The Kidde fire extinguisher company recalled 134 million plastic-handled fire extinguishers manufactured between 1973 and August.

Altogether, the recall encompasses more than 100 models of Kidde fire extinguishers. Officials with Summit Fire and EMS are asking property owners to check their extinguishers and contact the company for free replacements if they find any included in the recall.

A list of the recalled models is available at Kidde.com, along with more information about the massive recall.

“While these extinguishers generally have proven to be reliable, Kidde has been made aware of instances in which they have failed to work and issued the recall under the guidance of the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission,” Lake Dillon Fire Marshal Steve Skulski said.

“We urge property owners not to take any risk and get any recalled extinguishers replaced.”

The model number often is located on the bottom left corner of the fire extinguisher’s label, and it should not be confused with the type written serial number. The recall involves Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between January 1973 and Aug. 15, 2017, including some that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015.

The extinguishers were sold in red, white and silver, and they are either ABC or BC rated.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM CPSC:

Kidde toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.