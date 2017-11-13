COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos center Matt Paradis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Governor’s Race: Who’s Running?

Filed Under: Campaign 2018, Cary Kennedy, Colorado Governor's Race, Cynthia Coffman, Donna Lynne, Doug Robinson, Greg Lopez, Jared Polis, Mike Johnston, Noel Ginsburg, Steve Barlock, Tom Tancredo, Victor Mitchell, Walker Stapleton

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado voters will elect a new governor on Nov. 6, 2018.

forum4 Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

The Colorado Association of School Boards hosted a gubernatorial forum on Oct. 13, 2017, at Denver Marriott South at Park Meadows as part of their Fall Delegate Assembly Conference. Several candidates have declared their candidacy since then. (credit: CBS)

Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper is term limited, and the race to replace him has gotten very crowded. (The state of Colorado doesn’t allow governors to serve three consecutive terms and Hickenlooper is currently in his second term.)

LATEST UPDATES: Campaign 2018

The state’s Primary Election takes place on June 26, 2018.

The following candidates are all competing for the Republican nomination (in alphabetical order by last name):

stephen barlock1 Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Steve Barlock (credit: CBS)

cynthia coffman 1 Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Cynthia Coffman (credit: CBS)

lew gaiter Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Lew Gaiter (credit: CBS)

greg lopez Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Greg Lopez (credit: CBS)

victor mitchell Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Victor Mitchell (credit: CBS)

doug robinson Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Doug Robinson (credit: CBS)

joanne silva Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Joanne Silva (credit: CBS)

late colorado payback 10pkg frame 4283 Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Walker Stapleton (credit: CBS)

tancredo for gov 5pkg transfer frame 30 Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Tom Tancredo (credit: CBS)

The following candidates are all competing for the Democratic nomination (in alphabetical order by last name):

adam garrity Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Adam Garrity (credit: CBS)

noel ginsburg Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Noel Ginsburg (credit: CBS)

moses homes Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Moses Homes (credit: CBS)

mike johnston1 Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Mike Johnston (credit: CBS)

cary kennedy1 Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Cary Kennedy (credit: CBS)

donna lynne1 Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Donna Lynne (credit: CBS)

colorado congressmen 10pkg frame 659 Colorado Governors Race: Whos Running?

Jared Polis (credit: CBS)

Updated: Nov. 13, 2017

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch