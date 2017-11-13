Colorado Governor’s Race: Who’s Running?

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado voters will elect a new governor on Nov. 6, 2018.
The Colorado Association of School Boards hosted a gubernatorial forum on Oct. 13, 2017, at Denver Marriott South at Park Meadows as part of their Fall Delegate Assembly Conference. Several candidates have declared their candidacy since then. (credit: CBS)
Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper is term limited, and the race to replace him has gotten very crowded. (The state of Colorado doesn’t allow governors to serve three consecutive terms and Hickenlooper is currently in his second term.)
The state’s Primary Election takes place on June 26, 2018.
The following candidates are all competing for the Republican nomination (in alphabetical order by last name):
Steve Barlock (credit: CBS)
Cynthia Coffman (credit: CBS)
Lew Gaiter (credit: CBS)
Greg Lopez (credit: CBS)
Victor Mitchell (credit: CBS)
Doug Robinson (credit: CBS)
Joanne Silva (credit: CBS)
Walker Stapleton (credit: CBS)
Tom Tancredo (credit: CBS)
The following candidates are all competing for the Democratic nomination (in alphabetical order by last name):
Adam Garrity (credit: CBS)
Noel Ginsburg (credit: CBS)
Moses Homes (credit: CBS)
Mike Johnston (credit: CBS)
Cary Kennedy (credit: CBS)
Donna Lynne (credit: CBS)
Jared Polis (credit: CBS)
