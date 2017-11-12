Police Warn Of Scam With Dirty Twist

Filed Under: Denver Police Department, Jury Summons, nude photos, Scam Alert

DENVER (CBS4) – A scammer was clearly frustrated by his lack of success with one woman.

According to the Denver Police Department, a woman got a call from a man who identified himself as Detective Phillips and claimed to be a member of the Denver Sheriff’s Department.

“The suspect told the victim she missed her jury summons and now had a warrant out for her arrest,” the police department stated on Facebook. “He then instructed her to go to a grocery store to purchase gift cards to pay for the bond and to avoid being arrested on the warrant.”

The woman knew it was a scam and hung up on the man.

However, the man continued to text the woman and eventually sent her a photo of male genetalia.

Police pointed out several red flags that the scenario did not involve real law enforcement officials.

“Friends, you can’t buy your way out of a warrant and we’ll never call you to give you a heads up if you are wanted – we’ll just try to track you down,” police state. “AND we would NEVER send you a photo of male genetalia.”

Police ask that if you ever receive such a call or text, please report it by calling 720-913-2000.

gettyimages 573200571 Police Warn Of Scam With Dirty Twist

FILE PHOTO (credit: Moment Mobile/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch