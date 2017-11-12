Police Warn Of Scam With Dirty Twist

DENVER (CBS4) – A scammer was clearly frustrated by his lack of success with one woman.
According to the Denver Police Department, a woman got a call from a man who identified himself as Detective Phillips and claimed to be a member of the Denver Sheriff’s Department.
“The suspect told the victim she missed her jury summons and now had a warrant out for her arrest,” the police department stated on Facebook. “He then instructed her to go to a grocery store to purchase gift cards to pay for the bond and to avoid being arrested on the warrant.”
The woman knew it was a scam and hung up on the man.
However, the man continued to text the woman and eventually sent her a photo of male genetalia.
Police pointed out several red flags that the scenario did not involve real law enforcement officials.
“Friends, you can’t buy your way out of a warrant and we’ll never call you to give you a heads up if you are wanted – we’ll just try to track you down,” police state. “AND we would NEVER send you a photo of male genetalia.”
Police ask that if you ever receive such a call or text, please report it by calling 720-913-2000.