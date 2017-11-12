Referee Taken Out During Broncos Game

DENVER (CBS4/AP) – A NFL Umpire was taken off the field on a cart after he appeared to hit his head on the turf following a punt.

Denver’s Jamal Carter was blocking New England’s Trevor Reilly when Reilly rolled into the back of Jeff Rice.

Rice’s legs were taken out from under him. Rice stayed down for several moments before walking to the cart late in the third quarter.

Reilly came over to say something to Rice before Rice left the field.

